Citizens file appeal to stop proposed Eagle Lake motorsports park

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of concerned citizens filed an appeal with the state to stop the city of Eagle Lake from constructing a motorsports park.
The Citizens Against the Motorsports Park or CAMP as its known cites concerns about the project, including noise and impact on wildlife.
CAMP also cites a lack of transparency on the project with the developer and the city council, stating that there were flaws in the environmental assessment worksheet conducted in the proposed area.
“The drawing of the EAW that we got - that the public got - to comment on, it is so vastly different than their current plan that that alone should be enough to retrigger a new EAW or throwing it right to an EIS,” said Mike Guentzel, of CAMP.
According to CAMP’s website, the public was also not given adequate information or time to review the project.
“Part of what we’ve faced is people who have misunderstood what kind of activities they would be allowed or what kind of vehicle or traditional motorsports would actually be allowed,” said Erin Guentzel.
With full approval from the Eagle Lake City Council, Construction on the motorsports park was set to begin this year on 230 acres of what is now agricultural land.
CAMP’s website can be found at https://www.campeaglelake.com/.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.