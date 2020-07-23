Enforcing face masks throughout the state poses unique challenges for businesses, individuals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide mandate on Wednesday that requires Minnesotans to wear face masks or coverings in public indoor settings beginning Saturday.
The order enforces the minimum face covering requirements; unless your local government authority has established greater protective measures.
We’ve heard from viewers about the mandate:
Some for it say a mask mandate doesn’t hinder individual freedom and that it can help protect your neighbor while keeping the state moving in the right direction.
Some against it say a mask mandate does hinder individual freedom and that it can’t help protect your neighbor.
Minnesota health officials say because the state has begun the process of reopening its economy and people are now leaving the home more frequently, simple infection-control measures, like face masks, are important to prevent further COVID-19 spread.
Prior to the mandate, the local decision created confusion for many.
“That caused a lot of confusion and so I think for us it’s just going to be easier, more clear cut for everybody to understand what is happening,” Sticks & Stones Manager Shelbi Harris said.
Now, businesses are responsible for requiring workers, customers and visitors to wear a mask.
If a customer refuses to wear a face covering without legitimate exemption, under the new order, they have the right to refuse service or request they do not enter the premises.
After assessing the situation, the business may determine if there is a need to engage law enforcement to assist.
“It’s a lot easier to say that it is a state mandate rather than a personal mandate just because it is kind of politicized right now. So, that’s an easier out for us to be able to say it came from the governor,” Harris said.
