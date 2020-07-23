Fighting eye fatigue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Eye fatigue is up since smartphone use is up.
The problem has worsened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with so many working from home.
Touted as ‘Computer Vision Syndrome,' patients usually complain of tired or sore eyes. This can create tension, headaches, strain or dry eyes due to far less blinking when staring at a screen.
"One of the main things we tell people to do is our 20/20/20 rule," explained Optometrist Tracye Eiselt. "That is for every 20 minutes at the computer, we tell people to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. What that does is it really resets your eye muscles into focusing at a more natural distance."
Computer Vision Syndrome is not permanent and is preventable.
Managing your eye health is a good start as well as using an anti-reflective coating on lenses or blue filtering lenses.
