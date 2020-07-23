Group files appeal to stop motorsports park construction

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of concerned citizens files an appeal with the state to stop the city of Eagle Lake from constructing a motorsports park.
The Citizens Against the Motorsports Park or CAMP as its known, has several concerns about the project, including noise, impact on wildlife, and elevated traffic in the town.
With full approval from the Eagle Lake City Council, Construction on the motorsports park was set to begin this year on 230 acres of what is now agricultural land.
