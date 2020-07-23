Late Congressman John Lewis’ legacy reaches across history and the United States

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman John Lewis, a prominent civil rights leader, passed away late last week and leaves a legacy of reform through a nonviolent fight for civil rights.
“He was such a man of optimism, of love for all people and through non-violence, and getting in what he called ‘good trouble.’ He showed people how to engage in our government to make it better,” said South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker.
Parker had a chance encounter with Congressman Lewis during a visit to the U.S. Capitol in 2017.
“Being a child of the Civil Rights Movement, I had to stop him,” Parker said. “I just asked him very humbly if I could shake his hand and then if he would mind taking a picture with me - and he was very kind. He just told me ' hurry up, I’ve got to go vote.‘”
Congressman Lewis will lie in state next week at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.
