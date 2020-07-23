Local businesses join forces to put a smile on senior citizens’ faces

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple of area businesses have teamed up to deliver smiles to senior citizens through artwork.
Home Instead launched “Sunshine for Seniors,” a program that asks young children to create artwork that in turn is delivered to seniors at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center.
125 pieces have already been collected from Lil Bee’s Learning Center and the first deliveries were made Thursday, bringing smiles to people who may not have seen family in months due to the pandemic.
"We all know isolation in seniors can cause depression and especially during this time with the pandemic, we don't want seniors to be isolated and what we can do is bring a little sunshine into their day or life with a beautiful picture," said Kim Hanson, Community Service Manager at Home Instead.
"We thought what a wonderful idea to bring the joy of the kids into maybe the loneliness of the seniors," added Kim Patterson, Director of Lil Bee's Learning Center. "The kids had a wonderful time making the projects, they put a lot of thought into them and they were super excited to see them go."
Any children interested in creating artwork for these seniors can drop it off in plastic bags outside the Home Instead office in Mankato.
