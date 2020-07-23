MDH: nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 763 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 922 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 48,721.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,561. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,198.
There are 42,524 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, there are 282 people hospitalized, 107 in ICU.
4,818 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Over 900,000 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. The total number is 905,315. About 5 percent of people who have been tested in Minnesota have tested positive.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 40,612 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
28,901 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 815.
437,612 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
