MSU, Mankato international students experience homelessness during the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A recent survey finds dozens of Minnesota State University, Mankato international students are facing homelessness during the pandemic.
Earlier this summer, a student group called Remember Me Too, which advocates for international students during the pandemic, initiated an online survey for fellow international students at MSU, Mankato.
The survey asked questions about housing, finances and more.
International student and founder of Remember Me Too Dolly Baruah is currently experiencing homelessness.
She is one of several international students staying at a professor’s house.
“Well I had never experienced that before. It was very emotional. It was very hard. Just figuring out the day, where I’m going to stay, over the night where I will sleep, you know that’s something that I never imagined that I might have to go through,” she said.
Remember Me Too is working to help other students find similar housing.
“We are contacting the community members, whoever we know, and trying to house the students at the professor’s place, like I said the university agreed to open a couple of dormitory rooms, so we put some of the students there,” Baruah said.
31.4 percent of international students who responded to a survey in June studying the impact of the novel Coronavirus pandemic said they are unsure if they will have housing for the rest of the summer.
That survey, initiated by Remember Me Too and conducted by lead researcher Dr. Carol Glasser, recruited from a list of international students at the university.
“So we asked questions about whether their employment had been impacted by the pandemic, what their housing situation was like this summer and coming into the fall and what their needs were at this time,” Glasser said.
In total, 236 students completed the survey.
This spring, there were 1,254 international students attending the university.
The survey was only open for a week due to the immediate need for the data.
Here are some of the other key takeaways:
47.5 percent of students said they rely on their families for financial support.
However, the majority of these students have seen a reduction in that support.
57.3 percent of respondents said they were unsure if they would be able to meet their basic living expenses for the rest of the summer.
Students also listed concerns such as the ability to pay tuition, maintaining their visa status and employment.
KEYC News Now reached out to the university for their response.
“Our faculty, our staff are willing to help any student that might be in a particular need. They can always reach out to us through the Office of Student Affairs. We often serve as a pivot point to help connect students with resources as they need those,” said David Jones, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
Jones added that the university has resources available on their website.
Remember Me Too is currently holding a fundraiser to help students in need.
Baruah said the issue also goes beyond just the numbers.
“The situation here is not just, you know, like physically the students don’t have money or no place to sleep, but emotionally also, the international students at this time are going through a lot,” she said.
