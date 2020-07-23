Scheid signs pro deal with AHL’s Colorado Eagles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League announced Wednesday they have signed former Minnesota State Mavericks defenseman Ian Scheid to a two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.
Scheid joins the Eagles after spending the previous four seasons in Mankato, where he accumulated 25 goals and 78 assists in 158 career games.
The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native collected more points than any other defenseman during Minnesota State’s NCAA Division I era, which also ranks third all-time amongst all Minnesota State defensemen. Scheid’s 158 games are also tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.
