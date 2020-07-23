Scheid signs pro deal with AHL’s Colorado Eagles

July 23, 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League announced Wednesday they have signed former Minnesota State Mavericks defenseman Ian Scheid to a two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Scheid joins the Eagles after spending the previous four seasons in Mankato, where he accumulated 25 goals and 78 assists in 158 career games.

[ Scheid will reunite with former Minnesota State forward Charlie Gerard, who signed for the Eagles in April ]

The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native collected more points than any other defenseman during Minnesota State’s NCAA Division I era, which also ranks third all-time amongst all Minnesota State defensemen. Scheid’s 158 games are also tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.

