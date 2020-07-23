US flies Kuwait emir, 91, to Minnesota after surgery at home

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Kuwait's ruling Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, attends the opening of the 30th Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia.
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press | July 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 2:52 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler has landed in the United States after being flown across the world in a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane that’s basically a flying hospital.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah survived the 16-hour trip on Thursday under the watch of U.S. medical professionals and Kuwaitis.

Kuwait’s state-run news agency KUNA says Kuwait’s ambassador to the U.S. was at the airport to meet the emir’s entourage.

Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III that took off from Kuwait International Airport landed in Rochester, Minnesota, the home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic.

Kuwait has not said what ails Sheikh Sabah.

