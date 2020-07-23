US flies Kuwait emir, 91, to Minnesota after surgery at home

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Kuwait's ruling Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, attends the opening of the 30th Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, on Twitter that he is praying for the "speedy recovery" of al-Sabah, though there has been no public word on the 90-year-old ruler being ill or injured. Zarif made the comment as part of a visit to the small, oil-rich Mideast nation. Kuwait's Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. (Source: Fethi Belaid/ Pool photo via AP, File)