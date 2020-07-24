Allina Health’s statement on COVID travel policy

“Allina Health follows the CDC’s guidelines for international travel (including cruises). Employees who travel outside of the US or have been on a cruise are required to stay home from work for 14 days upon their return. At this time, the CDC policy only covers international travel, not domestic. Regardless of travel, if an Allina Health employee has any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, body aches, unexplained headaches, diarrhea or loss of smell or change in taste) they are required to stay home for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and they have been without a fever (100F) for at least 24 hours.”