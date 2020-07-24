Allina Health’s statement on COVID travel policy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has received several questions from viewers about the quarantine policy for one local hospital, after reports of a nurse who traveled to a United States COVID-19 hotspot and returned to work shortly after the trip.
We reached out to Allina Health for their policy regarding travel during the pandemic.
Conny Bergerson, Director of Public Relations with Allina Health, released this statement:
“Allina Health follows the CDC’s guidelines for international travel (including cruises). Employees who travel outside of the US or have been on a cruise are required to stay home from work for 14 days upon their return. At this time, the CDC policy only covers international travel, not domestic. Regardless of travel, if an Allina Health employee has any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, body aches, unexplained headaches, diarrhea or loss of smell or change in taste) they are required to stay home for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and they have been without a fever (100F) for at least 24 hours.”
When asked to clarify if the nurse would have returned to work after her trip, Bergerson confirmed that was the case.
Should any nurse, doctor, or other staff member Allina Health begin to show symptoms, they will follow the above requirements before returning to work.
