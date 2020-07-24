AP Sources: Afflalo headlines group bidding to buy Wolves

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer and DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer | July 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:33 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that an ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo is putting together a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is still in the process of being submitted.

The people say the ownership group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor bought the club in 1994 and recently put it up for sale on the condition it remains in Minnesota.

