Authorities seize $200,000 worth of drugs from Mankato apartment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force announced Friday two Mankato residents face multiple felonies after the agency seized an estimated $200,000 worth of drugs from a Mankato apartment.
Agents with CRDVOTF, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed a search warrant on July 8 at an apartment on Hilltop Lane in Mankato after an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 25-year old Jacqueline Rodriguez.
Rodriguez and 39-year-old Jason Scheff were known to be the tenants of the apartment where the executed search warrant took place.
The monthlong investigation into Rodriguez revealed that she was believed to be involved in the sale and transportation of large amounts of methamphetamine.
During the executed search of the apartment, agents located a large amount of narcotics and indicia of sales.
A news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force said agents found “four packages, each of which contained about 1 pound of methamphetamine. The packages were located in a purse in the living room of the apartment. Additional smaller baggies of methamphetamine and cocaine were located along with numerous digital scales and empty smaller baggies.”
The report adds that agents located a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue on it inside a baby’s crib.
In total, agents seized 4.52 pounds of methamphetamine, 24.27 grams of cocaine and $3,100 in cash, along with numerous digital scales.
“The seizure of 4.5 pounds was significant for our area,” said CRDVOTF Commander Paul LaRoche. “We are pleased to prevent an upper-level dealer from distributing the drugs to others in this area. We were also able to intervene in an unsafe environment for the infant involved.”
Agents estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be approximately $200,000.
Rodriguez and Scheff were arrested for multiple felonies, including first-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance.
Rodriguez has previously been convicted of first-degree controlled substance possession, second-degree controlled substance possession, fourth-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree assault, which is a violent crime and constitutes an aggravating factor.
Scheff has previously been convicted of first-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree controlled substance sale.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mankato Department of Public Safety.
