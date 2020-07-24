Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks donations to complete renovation project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society will have a new look when it re-opens to visitors.
The history center is taking advantage of being closed to the public due to COVID-19 by upgrading the inside.
The center, which serves as a museum, hosts exhibits, galleries and more, has already undergone the removal of asbestos in the ceiling and tiles. More renovations are underway including lighting work, new carpeting and upgrades to the meeting rooms that are used by the public.
While some of the $150,000 project was funded through a Legacy Gift, staff says more is needed.
“Looking to raise at least $50,000 dollars to fund this project. We are at about 20 percent of our goal right now, so we still need community support to help us,” said Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter.
If you’d like to donate to the historical society, you can do so by visiting the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s website here.
