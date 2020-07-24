Brown County Sheriff’s Office: Missing person located, with family

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a person who went missing Wednesday was located Friday and is with his family.
The agency reports Cub Westley Hoffmann, 17, voluntarily left his residence in Brown County Wednesday without permission.
Hoffmann has documented mental health concerns, including self-harm and possible substance abuse. Authorities said he is anti-law enforcement and could possibly fight.
He was seen on Thomas Avenue West in St. Paul on Thursday night before reuniting with his family Friday.
