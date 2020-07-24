Brown County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating missing person

The Brown County Sheriff's Office reports Cub Westley Hoffmann, 17, voluntarily left his residence in Brown County Wednesday without permission. (Source: Brown County Sheriff's Office, AP)
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

The agency reports Cub Westley Hoffmann, 17, voluntarily left his residence in Brown County Wednesday without permission.

Hoffmann has documented mental health concerns, including self-harm and possible substance abuse. Authorities say he is anti-law enforcement and could possibly fight.

He was last seen on Thomas Avenue West in St. Paul on Thursday night.

Hoffmann is 5′7″ tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, has a dark complexion and has black and pink hair.

The public is urged to contact your local law enforcement office or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 233-6720 if Hoffmann is located.

