Brown County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating missing person

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.
The agency reports Cub Westley Hoffmann, 17, voluntarily left his residence in Brown County Wednesday without permission.
Hoffmann has documented mental health concerns, including self-harm and possible substance abuse. Authorities say he is anti-law enforcement and could possibly fight.
He was last seen on Thomas Avenue West in St. Paul on Thursday night.
Hoffmann is 5′7″ tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, has a dark complexion and has black and pink hair.
The public is urged to contact your local law enforcement office or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 233-6720 if Hoffmann is located.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.