Changes announced for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon making some changes, but still planning to race in October.
Visit Mankato says a virtual option is now being provided for all races. However, the full and relay marathons will be virtual-only.
The virtual option lets runners participate at their own comfort level while also relieving some congestion at the start, on the course, and at the finish line.
Other changes include the cancellation of the Toddler Trot & Diaper Dash and reducing the size of the Scheels Sport & Health Expo and moving it to the River Hills Mall.
The 11th annual event is set for October 16-17, 2020.
Before COVID, it was projected to have an attendance of over 4200 runners.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.