COVID-19 unemployment benefits about to expire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Coronavirus unemployment benefits are about to expire, leaving millions of Americans without the $600 weekly check they’ve come to rely on to get through the crisis.
This is the final week those benefits will be paid. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development encourages those still looking for work to look to jobs in demand. With demand for long-term care surging during the pandemic, Nursing Assistants are the most in-demand job in Minnesota right now.
Minnesota’s DEED website also has a list of resources if you are concerned about finances after the unemployment benefits expire.
To learn more, visit mn.gov/deed.
