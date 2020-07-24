Education MN Survey: most educators prefer distance learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A survey of the members of Education Minnesota finds distance learning as the most popular choice for delivering education through public schools in the fall.
Of the more than 20,000 educators who responded to the survey, 49 percent preferred distance learning, while 29 percent preferred hybrid classes and 17 percent wanted to return to in-person classes. The survey found 59 percent of educators said they were uncomfortable returning to in-person education even if their schools met all CDC safety standards. The survey was open to the 86,000 members of the union.
The Minnesota Department of Education will announce its strategy to educate students for the next school year on July 30.
