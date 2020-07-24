Georgia, Minnesota players win national prep honors

(AP/KEYC News Now) — Football player Arik Gilbert and basketball player Paige Bueckers have been named national high school athletes of the year.
Gilbert of Marietta, Georgia, is the first tight end to win the award.
Bueckers of Minnetonka, Minnesota, is the first female basketball player to win since 2014.
They couldn’t attend the annual dinner in Los Angeles because of the coronavirus. Instead, sponsor Gatorade arranged with their families to surprise Gilbert and Bueckers, having them watch videos in which pro athletes told them they’d won.
Bueckers, a high school senior, will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall and playing for the prolific UCONN women’s basketball team.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. KEYC News Now contributed to this report.