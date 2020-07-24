Greater Mankato Area United Way recognizes regional businesses

Greater Mankato Area United Way announces 2021 campaign chair
By Jake Rinehart | July 24, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 9:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way recognized regional businesses for their involvement in helping the organization meet its 2020 campaign goal during its annual Top Executive Leadership event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions on gatherings, CEO Barb Kaus and 2021 Campaign Chair Jessica Blais presented the 2020 Campaign Business Awards live to company leaders virtually.

The 2020 campaign raised $2.06 million for 55 programs within 36 of the United Way’s partner agencies in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.

Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Facebook page to view the associated videos.

Award Organization
Large Company of the Year (150+ employees) Nidec/Kato Engineering
Medium Company of the Year (50-149 employees) Vetter Stone
Small Company of the Year (1-49 employees) Brennan Companies
Regional Company of the Year First National Bank of Waseca
Year-Over-Year Increase Award TBEI
New Employee Campaign of the Year Federated Insurance
Public Sector of the Year Mankato Area Public Schools
Nonprofit of the Year Open Door Health Center
All-Around Supporter of the Year United Prairie Bank

Top in-kind donors included, in alphabetical order, Alpha Media, Coughlan Companies, The Free Press, KEYC News Now, Office Space Design, Radio Mankato and Snell Motors.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.