Greater Mankato Area United Way recognizes regional businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way recognized regional businesses for their involvement in helping the organization meet its 2020 campaign goal during its annual Top Executive Leadership event.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions on gatherings, CEO Barb Kaus and 2021 Campaign Chair Jessica Blais presented the 2020 Campaign Business Awards live to company leaders virtually.
The 2020 campaign raised $2.06 million for 55 programs within 36 of the United Way’s partner agencies in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.
Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Facebook page to view the associated videos.
Top in-kind donors included, in alphabetical order, Alpha Media, Coughlan Companies, The Free Press, KEYC News Now, Office Space Design, Radio Mankato and Snell Motors.
