Greater Mankato Growth, St. Peter Chamber to provide free face masks to businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth and the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the organizations are partnering to distribute a one-time supply of face masks for businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.
The initiative comes just two days after Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesotans will be required to wear a face covering while in an indoor business setting or an indoor public space. The mask mandate is scheduled to go in effect Saturday and is an attempt by the state to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties will be able to pick up masks at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato on the following dates and times:
- Monday, July 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 28: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
View the map below for additional information regarding parking and where to pick up masks.
Businesses will initially be allowed to obtain a maximum of five bags of masks, for a total of 250 masks, on Monday and Tuesday.
Any masks that are left over after the distribution on Monday and Tuesday will be divided among the two agencies and available for businesses on an appointment basis.
The distribution of masks is available for any business in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties, regardless of industry, to ensure they comply with the state’s mask mandate.
For more information, visit Greater Mankato Growth’s website or the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce’s website.
