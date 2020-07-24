Mankato playhouse gears up for performances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Playhouse offering a chance to take a break from reality, as they prepare for curtain call on a brand new production.
A cast of four presents Forever Plaid beginning one week from today. The Mankato Playhouse team did a survey back in May to gauge public interest on a potential show during the pandemic, and 75 percent of people said they would attend in July or August. Play production staff want all guests to know they’ve put extra safety measures in place to keep everyone safe.
“Masks are encouraged once the performance starts. Our actors will not be wearing masks but we have added extra distance between the actors and the audience members, at least 15 feet between the first table and our stage. We cut our stage in half so the actors are only using the back half of the stage as well.”
Masks are required to enter the theatre. Hand sanitizer will also be placed at every table. The show takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from July 31 to August 16. Tickets are being sold by the table in order to practice social distancing.
For ticket information visit mankatoplayhouse.com
Use the promo code KEYC10 for $10 off tickets through the weekend.
