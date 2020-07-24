MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 773 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 773 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 49,488.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,566. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,199.
There are 42,882 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, there are 278 people hospitalized, 108 in ICU.
4,852 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The approximate total of tests completed is 922,876.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 41,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
29,166 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 820.
441,265 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.