Pioneer Bank opens new location, awarded top lender award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pioneer Bank, headquartered in Mankato, was recently named an industry top loan producer by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Pioneer Bank operates nine locations across southern Minnesota, including its new location on Adams Street in Mankato which opens its lobbies to customers this upcoming Monday.
“Our commitment to agriculture dates back to our origins,” said Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause. “You can date the origins of Pioneer Bank way back to the 1880s, and throughout that time we’ve been committed to agriculture. This award recognizes that commitment to agriculture throughout the nine locations that we serve.”
Pioneer Bank is already operating its drive-thru teller service at its new location which also accommodates business meetings and gatherings.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.