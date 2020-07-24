Sex offender relocates to Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving to the community.
39-year-old Richard Dean Paquin the second is moving to the 500 Block of 23rd Street Northeast in Owatonna. Paquin was initially convicted of acts that included sexual contact with a known male child on multiple occasions. He has served his full sentence.
The Owatonna Police Department says it will not conduct a community notification meeting due to COVID-19 concerns.
