St. Peter man injured after struck by vehicle while crossing street

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A 73-year-old man is injured after being struck by a vehicle in St. Peter.
According to the St. Peter Police Department Ivan Schultz, of St. Peter was crossing the 200 blocks of Broadway Avenue just after noon yesterday when he was struck by a vehicle that had just turned left onto the roadway.
The 71-year-old driver of the vehicle told police he did not see the pedestrian. Schultz was transported from the scene to River’s Edge Hospital with injuries.
Details on his current condition have not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.