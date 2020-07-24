Suspect charged in connection to riot damage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A second suspect is charged in the violence that followed a peaceful march in Mankato in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
20-year-old Brock Stalter of Mankato is charged with one count of third-degree riot.
According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed Stalter kicking the door of a business. He could then be seen returning to the door with a skateboard and allegedly lifting it as if he was going to strike the door. Court documents say he was stopped by someone at the scene before he hit the door. Eventually, police say several people did break the glass doors.
