Thompson, Werenski share lead at 3M Open at 12 under
Richy Werenski celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole to give him the lead of the during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer | July 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 8:58 PM

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski topped the 3M Open leaderboard going onto the weekend.

Tony Finau and Talor Gooch climbed within a stroke, and stars Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood struggled again during the second round Friday.

In warmer and windier conditions on the quiet, spectator-free TPC Twin Cities course, the scores crept up after Werenski led the first-round pack with an 8-under 63.

The 24-year-old is winless on the PGA Tour. He followed up with a 67. Thompson caught him with a 66.

Koepka shot a 71 to finish at 1-under.

