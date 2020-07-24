Vikings sign Zimmer to 3-year contract extension through ’23

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed head coach Mike Zimmer to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
The deal was agreed to earlier in the week. It finalized a key piece of business prior to the beginning of training camp.
Zimmer has a 57-38-1 record over six years. It is the third-best winning percentage of the nine head coaches the Vikings franchise has had over 59 seasons.
The 64-year-old Zimmer trails Bud Grant and Dennis Green on the team list.
