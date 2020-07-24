Walz signs police reform legislation into law

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz has now signed into law police reform legislation, which lawmakers passed during the second special session earlier in the week.
The legislation includes a ban on neck restraints, like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.
It also bans warrior-style training and imposes a duty to intercede on officers who see a colleague using excessive force.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said they are glad to have come to a compromise, others critiquing the bill saying it doesn’t go far enough.
Local law enforcement agencies, like the New Ulm Police Department, say they already ban chokeholds and require officers to intercede.
”My initial reaction is, I felt it was pretty reasonable. You know, we certainly expected something considering the tragedy that happened,” New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert said.
The police reform compromise further aims to provide better training for mental health and forms a Use of Force Investigations Unit to conduct officer-involved death investigations.
It also expands the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board by adding two community members and requires the board to adopt a comprehensive use of force model policy.
