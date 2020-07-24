Watonwan County Relay for Life continues to honor those battling cancer

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Annual Relay for Life fundraisers look a lot different this year because of the pandemic, but volunteers are adapting events to continue to honor those who are battling or lost their fight against cancer.
Volunteers for Watonwan County’s Relay for Life adapted the annual event by substituting luminaria with “Stronger Together” posters and transitioned the event into a drive-thru because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to do something that people could color and decorate to remember the people they lost and to attribute to the people that are fighting against cancer,” said volunteer Shirley Anderson. “So we need to just keep generating funds, and we know, we know it’s working because there are people with us yet that have had cancer, fought the battle and won. That’s what keeps us going.”
Monica Hagen, a cancer survivor, volunteered at numerous Relay for Life fundraisers before she was diagnosed.
“We need to just keep fighting for a cure because there are so many people that have dealt with cancer,” said Hagen. “I always went because I knew people that had cancer, and it’s just really important. We have just such great support here in this county.”
"I started in January of 2019 and it's been quite the road. I started and found out I had invasive ductal carcinoma on Jan. 17. It's very different being on this side of a relay. Last year was my first time having cancer and I would always come in support of other people and I was very overwhelmed at the support that I was getting from other people; family, friends and God. It's just very different being on the other side."
“There’s strength in numbers - there is,” said Anderson. “The very people that we are fighting so hard to raise money for we also needed to protect. That is why we’re doing the masks and the gloves. It just shows the unity that we belive in what we’re doing and we will do what it takes to keep raising money.”
