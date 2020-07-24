Watonwan County Relay for Life continues to honor those battling cancer

"I started in January of 2019 and it's been quite the road. I started and found out I had invasive ductal carcinoma on Jan. 17. It's very different being on this side of a relay. Last year was my first time having cancer and I would always come in support of other people and I was very overwhelmed at the support that I was getting from other people; family, friends and God. It's just very different being on the other side."