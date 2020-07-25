Help for local job seekers available as unemployment benefits expire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Coronavirus unemployment benefits expiring, many will be looking for jobs in the next coming days.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development encourages those still looking for work to look for jobs in demand.
Those looking for jobs can check out Express Employment Professionals of Mankato.
The organization helps job seekers find anything from temporary to long term positions.
After the initial application and interview process, the organization will match you with jobs available.
”And then we also offer direct placement within a company where the initial interview begins with Express, secondary interview with the company and then you get directly hired with that company,” General Manager Shaila Moody said.
Moody’s best advice for job seekers is to know what availability they have and what they’re looking for in a career based on salary and the type of work they’re looking for.
