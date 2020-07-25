Marktstrasse Artisan Fair comes to New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Creativity did not fall short in New Ulm today, as vendors showcasing various forms of art and homemade products lined downtown for the Marktsrasse Artisan Fair.
Featured products for sale ranged from art, leather-work, pottery and more.
The event was organized by Makers Fair Minnesota, who hosts the annual Makers Fair in St. Peter. Teaming up with New Ulm's Chamber of Commerce the organization decided to bring vendors to New Ulm for the first time for the town's Crazy Days.
“Because of the current situation with the way things were going on with the pandemic we wanted to find a way to help out our vendors because you what they are really great people and we wanted to give them an opportunity to sell their products,”said Makers Fair Minnesota organizer Scott Dirkx.
While people browsed the wide array of products, artisans could be heard answering questions and happily explaining what happens behind the scenes in producing their work.
Like how goat milk turns into moisturizing soaps.
“We use our own goat milk from our own goat herd and then we deal with a whole sale cosmetics company so that we get oils and fragrance and then we blend that in,” said Soldier Creek Soaps ‘n’ more co-owner Neal Potthoff.
Potthoff and his wife produce Soldier Creek Soaps ‘n’ more. He says what makes up the goat milk is good for your skin.
“The molecules that make it up are so small and even that they are readily absorbed in the skin so you can get immediate benefits of the fats and oils that are in and the vitamins, oils and amino acids,” explained Potthoff.
For many artisans, their work is generational, honing skills passed on from parents and grandparents, like artisan Katie Hopp, owner of Joy and Grace Customs.
“My parents started a laser engraving business, but my dad got sick and they couldn’t really do it anymore so I kind of took it over and started making it my own thing,” explained Hopp.
Adding her own flavor to the business, Hopp engraves her own designs on jewelry and woodwork.
“They are all my own designs and everything like that, I’m a graphic designer by trade so I made the designs and I load them in and the engraver does the cutting and burning. People seem to really like it, I think it’ s because it’s something you don’t see very often,” said Hopp.
Makers Fair Minnesota says they are always looking for new vendors and hope to host more fairs like Marktstrausse in the future.
