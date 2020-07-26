Brunch Fun: New Eatery gets creative with refreshing beverages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -NolaBelle Kitchen and Bar brings forth an upscale-casual dining experience with a farm to table concept, utilizing locally sourced food from the Midwest and Plain States.
“We highlight fresh food and cook from scratch using local ingredients,” said NolaBelle Kitchen and Bar owner, Alexa Swindell.
The restaurant opened July 1, so far Swindell says they have received a positive turnout. Attracting customers with not only their food, but drinks.
Like themed mimosa flights offered alongside brunch.
“It’s a flight of different mimosas every week highlighting a theme or different fresh ingredients,”explained Swindell.
The latest flight, a tribute to Minnesota’s musician icon Prince, titled after his song “Nothing Compares to You”.
It features five unique flavors such as the “Purple Rain” Mimosa, made from pomegranate, lime juice, blueberries and Prosecca.
Each weekend looks different as bar staff comes up with new themes.
Examples of prior ones include a herb garden and southern inspired “trip down south” flight.
NolaBella serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m to 2 p.m before switching to their regular menu.
To view their online menu visit the link here.
Nolebelle Hours:
Monday-Friday 11 a.m - 9 p.m
Saturday: 8 a.m - 10 p.m
Sunday: 8 a.m - 9 p.m
