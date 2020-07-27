Camp Sweet Life offers virtual activities for the summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many in-person camps are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like Camp Sweet Life Adventures in Mankato.
The camp, which provides a fun outdoor experience for kids with diabetes, decided to still offer some activities virtually, like the annual glow run in September. This year, the camp is encouraging those to still participate from home.
“So you register online and you get a really cool performance shirt. But then you run on your own, send in your results and we will mail you out your t-shirt,” said Camp Executive Director Rene’ Maes Jr.
Anyone who registers by Sept. 8 is guaranteed a t-shirt. To register visit this link.
In conjunction with the run, a silent auction will be held to help raise money for the camp.
An 8-week video series can also be viewed with videos from camp directors, nutritionists, and more.
For more information and a look at other online events, visit the camp’s website here.
