The Docket: less than 100 days until the General Election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council meets Monday to vote on updating their Mass Transit Title VI Plan.
Plus, we are officially less than 100 days away from the General Election.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of July 27th, 2020.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance, including transportation programs.
The plan addresses limited English proficiency, minority representation on transit boards and more.
Monday’s update is standard procedure, the plan is revised every three years.
The latest version in part would update the Language Assistance Plan based on new demographic information.
We are officially less than 100 days away from the General Election, but the Minnesota Primary Election is much closer.
That primary takes place Aug. 11th, and absentee voting has already begun.
What's on your ballot depends on where you live, but all voters will be voting for a U.S. Senate seat.
Voting is also going to look different than it did in the Minnesota Presidential Nomination Primary.
There will be four different columns on the ballot representing the four major parties in Minnesota.
Once you choose a party, you will only vote down that column.
To register to vote, request an absentee ballot and more, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
And lawmakers are still waiting for a ruling into whether or not Gov. Tim Walz will be able to keep his emergency powers.
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) is suing Walz to end his powers, claiming them to be unconstitutional.
The initial hearing was on the 16th.
Walz’s emergency powers are set to end Aug. 12th.
