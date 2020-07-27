Heavy weekend rain leads to area flooding, road closures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last weekend’s storm brought 8 inches of heavy rain to the area, leading to road closures and some significant flooding.
Flooding could be spotted around Mankato, in yards and fields.
Highways previously closed that are now open for thru traffic include:
- Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord
- Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter
Remaining closed until further notice:
- Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169
Water from the flooded Rush River currently pours over the road of Highway 93.
“If it’s not rising then it’s maintaining. We don’t anticipate reopening anytime real soon, but the looks of it, it might need to do some maintenance to the shoulders before we could reopen,” said MnDot District 7 Public Information Officer Rebecca Arndt.
Before you head out, you can always check for the latest road conditions and for all of your weather updates and forecasts.
