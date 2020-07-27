MDH: two additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 650 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Seven of the cases were reported in Blue Earth County and four in Nicollet. The total accumulative number of cases is 51,803.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, one of which was a person in their 70′s from Blue Earth County. Both deaths were from a long term care facility. The statewide death toll is now at 1,576. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,207.
There are 45,198 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, there are 257 people hospitalized, 126 in ICU.
4,961 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The approximate total of tests completed is 970,726.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 42,518 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
29,812 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 832.
456,385 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
