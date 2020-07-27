New CEO, president appointed at Dotson Iron Castings

“There has only been four presidents of the company since my grandfather came in 1923. Each of these individuals made an incredible mark on the company and its employees,” Chairman Denny Dotson said. “It has been a pleasure to support Jean Bye as CEO for the past 10 years. She has guided our foundry to become one of the best in the world. I am sure Tyson, as the fifth president, will have an equally impressive tenure in the ever-changing world of manufacturing. Tyson, and the leadership team at Dotson Iron Castings are up for the challenge and with all the talented employees, I’m confident they will succeed.”