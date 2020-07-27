NSIC delays fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors announced Monday it will delay the start of the conference’s fall athletic competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NSIC Board of Directors unanimously supported the decision on Monday, citing the health and safety of its member institutions’ communities, the importance of successful institutional campus reopening and the overall well-being of its student-athletes as its top priorities.
Updated NSIC football, volleyball and soccer schedules are available by visiting the NSIC’s website.
“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” stated NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans. At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”
The conference said it will continue to monitor the situation and make additional adjustments if necessary.
