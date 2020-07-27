State Street Theater Co. set to perform Sherlock Holmes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Co. is set to perform Sherlock Holmes in a few short weeks.
The New Ulm-based theater company will take audience members on a journey of their favorite detective, the infamous Sherlock Holmes, and his assistant and sometimes flatmate Watson.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Limited seating for the event is available due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s restrictions on indoor gatherings.
Tickets cost $10 per ticket and will be available at the door on the day of the event and on State Street Theater’s website.
The theater company added that it has adopted protocols that address social distancing and other guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health that applies to its actors, actresses, and audiences.
The production of the 1940s radio dramas of Sherlock Holmes is made possible through the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, via a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
