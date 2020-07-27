There are less than 100 days until Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The countdown is on with less than 100 days until the general Election and even fewer until the Minnesota Primary Election.
Amid COVID-19, state DFL leaders say they are focusing in part on access to affordable health care with GOP members saying they are in part focusing on workers and employers.
”Certainly there’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement out there from the top of the ticket for Joe Biden and of course Tina Smith here in this state, all the way down to local legislative and municipal races,” said Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “We need to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to turn out the votes and that’s what we’ll do.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan sent KEYC News Now a statement that reads, in part, “With less than 100 days to go until the 2020 General Election the Republican Party of Minnesota is busy spreading the word on the importance of President [Donald] Trump being reelected. As the country gets a handle on COVID-19 and works to get back on her feet the last thing we need is Joe Biden and his big-government cronies placing higher taxes and more restrictions on workers and employers.”
The Minnesota Primary Election takes place Aug. 11, and absentee voting has already begun.
What's on your ballot depends on where you live, but all voters will be voting for a U.S. Senate seat.
Voting is also going to look different from the Minnesota Presidential Nomination Primary.
There will be four different columns on the ballot representing the four major parties in Minnesota.
Once you choose a party, you will only vote down that column.
