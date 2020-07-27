There are less than 100 days until Election Day

Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan sent KEYC News Now a statement that reads, in part, “With less than 100 days to go until the 2020 General Election the Republican Party of Minnesota is busy spreading the word on the importance of President [Donald] Trump being reelected. As the country gets a handle on COVID-19 and works to get back on her feet the last thing we need is Joe Biden and his big-government cronies placing higher taxes and more restrictions on workers and employers.”