Vikings’ infection control officer tests positive for COVID
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer | July 27, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 7:49 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer.

The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend.

Sugarman said they’re experiencing only mild symptoms.

The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman.

He had not had any recent contact with players.

No other cases have been reported to date within the front office.

