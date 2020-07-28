Boat sales increase during pandemic

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Large numbers of people looking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water, which is good news for the boating industry.
The Marine Retailers Association of America says a recent survey shows more than 70 percent of boat dealers are either completely out of boats or have low inventory. Local boat shop Dale's Marine in Madison Lake says already this year they've done as much as they would normally do in a whole season.
The used market is very slim right now, once it hits the market it tends to be sold right away. People are getting top dollar which at the same token people then they are getting top dollar on used items and they might as well spend a little more money and come in and buy something brand new, says Matthew Lee from Dale’s Marine
Lee says they have ordered more boats in to accommodate for the demand and they just can’t get them in fast enough.
