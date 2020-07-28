Businesses can recycle light bulbs at no charge, reduced rates Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Area businesses will be able to dispose of unwanted fluorescent light bulbs, ballasts and high-intensity discharge lamps at reduced rates or no cost on Wednesday.
The annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Mankato.
Businesses that are Xcel Energy commercial customers will not be charged for disposal of up to 10 light bulbs if they provide a copy of a current bill. Businesses that are not Xcel Energy customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of reduced disposal fees.
Additional fees for select items are available in the table below.
