GreenSeam to host special presentation at Franklin Rogers Field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The deadline is Friday to register for GreenSeam’s celebration of area agriculture at a special event to be held on August 4 at Franklin Rogers Field in Mankato.
GreenSeam says safety measures will be in place as they spread out. Individuals and businesses are invited to learn more about GreenSeam and the many agri-businesses found in our region as well as to interact with other ag professionals.
The event is free to the public, but they do ask that you register. To do that and get more information, visit greenseam.org.
