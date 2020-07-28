Le Sueur County holds food distribution through COVID Food Assistance Program

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur County holds a food distribution Tuesday through the COVID Food Assistance Program
The distribution will be at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds between 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Each family will receive one box of produce, mixed dairy, and one box of meat (chicken and pork).
Those picking up food are asked to have their vehicles cleaned out to make room for the boxes of food.
Le Sueur County says all families in need are welcome.
