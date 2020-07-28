Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office enforces immediate no-wake restriction on 3 area lakes

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday no-wake restrictions will be enforced effective immediately on three area lakes.
The decision comes after heavy rains in southern Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday raised water levels on Lake Tetonka, Lake Sakatah and Lake Washington.
A no-wake restriction means watercraft must be operated at the slowest speed possible, but never achieving speeds greater than 5 miles-per-hour, to maintain steerage.
A news release from Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason states the restriction is being enforced to try and combat the destruction of property and avoid floating debris.
The release adds the sheriff’s office will continue to monitor the water levels throughout the week. Once the water levels have depleted below the threshold, the no-wake restrictions will be lifted immediately.
