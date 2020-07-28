Local classic car dealership’s business is in high gear

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Walking inside Unique Classic Cars, you’ll find just that, stepping into a showroom of over 150 classic cars.
“Street rods, hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, basically anything fun and fast can be found here,” said Unique Specialty & Classic Cars Inc. CEO/Founder Jeremy Thomas.
The business is the largest full service, classic and specialty car dealership in Minnesota, complete with a full service and restoration department.
“We do detailing, we can handle transportation...these cars literally go all over the world so we are able to handle that all under one roof,” explained Thomas.
The business expanded to its new location, now inside the former Lowe’s Building at 1500 Basset Drive. The dealership was recently able to welcome in customers after the delay from COVID-19.
“We’re able to go full steam around the beginning of June, able to finally pull the cover off and let everyone see what we have cooking up here,” said Thomas.
“It’s been great to see the response of people walk who in the door and their eyes light up. That’s satisfying whether they are here to just look or here to buy and trade something as well,” he continued.
In addition, Thomas says they are excited to continue to support the Mankato and car community. With plans to host car roll-ins and work with community groups, fundraisers and more in the future.
